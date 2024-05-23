BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.07. 258,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,190. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

