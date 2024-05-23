BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $176.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,114,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,634,055. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.