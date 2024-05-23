BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

