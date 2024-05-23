BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,697 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 297,733 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,862,000.

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 958,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

