BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 1,847,385 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

