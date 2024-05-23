BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,775. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.72 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

