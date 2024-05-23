BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,956. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.