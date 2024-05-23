BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $5,745,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $2,883,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.