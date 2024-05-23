BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 1,492,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,448. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

