BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 134,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 6.9% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,203. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.