BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

