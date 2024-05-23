BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,532 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 305,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

