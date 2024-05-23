Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 79,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,510,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,602,000 after buying an additional 1,080,764 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 16,114,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,207,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

