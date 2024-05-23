Balentine LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,176,000 after buying an additional 168,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

