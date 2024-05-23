Balentine LLC Raises Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,683,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

