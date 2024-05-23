Balentine LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 130,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

