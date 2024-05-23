Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $286,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

