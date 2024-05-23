Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $349.61. 778,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,540. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.08, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average of $286.48.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

