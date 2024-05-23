Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 525,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

