Balboa Wealth Partners Has $456,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219 shares of company stock worth $12,727,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.80. 184,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,108. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

