Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $533.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $460.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.