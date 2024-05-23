Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,387,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,182 shares of company stock valued at $183,257,351. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.09. 2,591,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

