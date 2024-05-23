Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 3,628 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

