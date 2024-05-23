AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Ready Capital worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 1,494,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,166. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

