AXS Investments LLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.69. 1,873,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

