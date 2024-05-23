AXS Investments LLC Sells 9,489 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.67. 343,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

