AXS Investments LLC Sells 7,076 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance comprises approximately 0.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,165,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,059. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.