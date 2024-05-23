AXS Investments LLC Sells 25,287 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,287 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of MFA Financial worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE MFA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 674,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

