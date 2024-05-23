AXS Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.25. 894,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.67 and a 52-week high of $254.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

