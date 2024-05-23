AXS Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 7,570,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,387. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

