AXS Investments LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.43. 90,605,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,225,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

