AXS Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 713,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

