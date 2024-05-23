AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,772.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,022.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,826.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,058.17.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

