Assetmark Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average of $192.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

