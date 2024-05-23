Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,452,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $105.99. 878,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

