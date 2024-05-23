Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $263.14. The stock had a trading volume of 496,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,363. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

