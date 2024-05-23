Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 503,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

