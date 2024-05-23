Andrew McKenzie Buys 403,440 Shares of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie purchased 403,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$314,683.20 ($209,788.80).

Andrew McKenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Andrew McKenzie bought 69,042 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,614.44 ($37,742.96).

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

