Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (AJB, BJ, BVIC, CHRT, DD, ELF, ESNT, GGP, HL, IMMR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 23rd:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.24) price target on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,148 ($14.59) target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,100 ($64.82) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,600 ($45.75).

