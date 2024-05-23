Analysts Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $36.71

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.11. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

