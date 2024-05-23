Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $260.00 at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $240.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.