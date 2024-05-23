Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells $32,197.40 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on AMPL. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPL
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplitude
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.