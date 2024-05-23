Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells $32,197.40 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 23rd, Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPL. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

