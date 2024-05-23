Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +Mid-teens %, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

AS stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

