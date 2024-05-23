Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

