Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $182.21 and last traded at $182.96. Approximately 9,517,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 43,082,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,720 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

