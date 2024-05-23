Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.81), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Alvotech updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ALVO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Alvotech has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Alvotech from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

