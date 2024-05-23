Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $176.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,937,752. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.