Allstate Corp Sells 66,146 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,146 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 244,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,410. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

