Allstate Corp Purchases 880 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.15. 5,285,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,245. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

