Allstate Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,702 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 1,867,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,214. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

